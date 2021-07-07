Click to share this via email

NBA legend Magic Johnson is cruising the seas of Italy with Samuel L. Jackson, LL Cool J, and other celebrity friends.

Johnson apparently enjoyed a great private yacht cruise in 2019 because he charted the same yacht this year for $1 million a week. The 281-foot yacht is dubbed Aquila and is owned by Ann Walton Kroenke, heir to the Walmart fortune.

I’m officially on vacation and still working out 😁 pic.twitter.com/6ZeLf4ACdx — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 24, 2021

Johnson invited Jackson, LL, Rodney Peete, Holly Robinson Peete, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and others onto the private yacht.

The impressive sea vessel boasts room for 12 guests and fits a crew of 28, plus amenities that include a gym, Jacuzzi, movie theatre, spa, and even a nightclub. The luxurious master cabin, called the “Owner’s Deck”, has his-and-hers ensuite bathrooms, a study, and a salon.

Magic Johnson is currently vacationing around Europe on a $150 million super-yacht named “Aquila." • 280-ft

• 7 bedrooms

• 28 person crew

• Trampoline & 3 jet skis

• Spa & 2 massage rooms

• Movie theater, gym & nightclub Aquila costs $1 million per week. pic.twitter.com/hPzB2nrmxc — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 5, 2021

The yacht took five years to build and made its premiere at the 2010 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show under the moniker, Cakewalk. It is the biggest yacht to be built in the U.S.A. since the 1930s, tipping the scales at 2,950 tons.

It was sold to Walton Kroenke in 2014 and is available to charter when not being used by the Walton family.