Fans have been given a first look at Zack Snyder’s “Army of Thieves”.

The “Justice League” director shared on Twitter Wednesday:

A synopsis for the upcoming Netflix movie, which is set to be released this fall, reads: “In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.”

“ARMY OF THIEVES” (L to R) Matthias Schweighöfer as LUDWIG DIETER, Nathalie Emmanuel as GWENDOLINE. Photo Credit: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix © 2021
“ARMY OF THIEVES” (L to R) Guz Khan as ROLF, Matthias Schweighöfer as LUDWIG DIETER, Stuart Martin as BRAD CAGE. Photo Credit: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix © 2021
The movie is directed by Matthias Schweighöfer and produced by Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, Dan Maag, and Schweighöfer.

“ARMY OF THIEVES” (L to R) Matthias Schweighöfer as LUDWIG DIETER. Photo Credit: Stanislav Honzik/Netflix © 2021
“Army of Thieves”. Credit: Netflix
The star-studded cast includes Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Guz Khan, Jonathan Cohen, and Noémie Nakai.

