Ludacris thinks the idea of a “Fast & Furious” and “Jurassic World” crossover is, well, ludicrous.

Ludacris, real name Christopher Brian Bridges, dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday to chat with guest host Wanda Sykes. Asked about the hypothetical blockbuster crossover, the “Get Back” rapper couldn’t get behind the idea.

“That’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” Ludacris said. “I’m just going to be honest with you. Look, they surprised me in this franchise with a lot of things of how we continue to top ourselves.

“But nowhere in my right mind do I see ‘Jurassic World’ and ‘Fast & Furious’ coming together. Maybe they gotta convince me but I just don’t see it. That’s ludicrous. Pun intended, for sure.”

That being said, “F9” did launch viewers into outer space — so who knows?

“I’m trying to say, all these fast cars and dinosaurs together, it doesn’t make sense to me,” Luda responded. “But yeah, you’re right. Both of those are ludicrous. You’re 100 per cent correct.”

“F9” premiered on June 25 to mixed reviews but is already the third-highest-grossing movie of 2021.