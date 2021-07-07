Fans of Amy Winehouse will be afforded a new look at the singer.

On Wednesday, MTV International announced the new documentary “Amy Winehouse & Me: Dionne’s Story” will premiere globally on July 23, including in Canada on Paramount+.

The doc tells the story of the “Back to Black” singer 10 years after her tragic passing through the eyes of her goddaughter Dionne Bromfield.

“The film will take viewers on a deeply personal journey where Dionne shares the highs, lows, and exclusive unseen archival material from the adventures she had with Amy, all while paying tribute to their unbreakable bond,” the official description reveals.

Bromfield says of the film, “I can’t tell you now just how therapeutic this journey has been for me. Finally, I can move forward into the next chapter of my career knowing that I have dealt with emotions that have been buried for years. I hope this documentary shows Amy as more than just a person struggling with addiction and instead showcases the amazing person my godmother was.”

Winehouse is the subject of the acclaimed documentary “Amy”, which was released in 2015.