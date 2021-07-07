Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco, Princess Gabriella of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco

It has been a rough several months for Princess Charlene of Monaco.

Charlene, 43, has been recuperating from a surgery in late June meant to correct complications from a previous procedure. As a consequence, the former Olympian and husband Prince Albert were forced to spend their 10th wedding anniversary apart.

“It’s been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly,” she told South African News Channel24. “Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time.”

Albert, 63, and the couple’s twins — Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès, and Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, both six — are planning on making a trip to visit Charlene very soon.

“HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support,” Charlene and Albert said in a joint statement. “The generosity they have experienced during the 10 years of their marriage is heart-warming.”

“HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene are committed to making a difference in the world through their foundations and wish to thank everyone for their continued generosity, support, and trust in them.”

The statement concluded, “Your gifts and contributions, support, and trust have enabled our foundations to achieve many of our goals. All of this would not have been possible without you.”