After a long wait, the Addams family has returned.

On Wednesday, MGM debuted a trailer for the animated sequel “The Addams Family 2”, promising more family-friendly, spooky delights.

“In this all-new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with ‘scream time,'” the official description reads.

“To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin It as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?”

The voice cast for the film including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Wallace Shawn, Bette Midler, Bill Hader, and Snoop Dogg as ‘It’.

“The Addams Family 2” hits theatres Oct. 1.