Lil Nas X had an important reality check when it comes to celebrity and love.

Lil Nas, 22, accidentally split his pants along the groin during his performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”. He continued on with the performance like a true professional; however, that was not his only moment of perseverance that night.

After the show, the rapper hit up someone he was chatting with online. The unnamed individual “respectfully knocked that shot out of the air.” Apparently, they had a boyfriend.

“I was like, ‘Damn, you’re that loyal?'” the artist told the New York Times, noting that “a lot” of people just “throw themselves” at him now. “I love it. You forget sometimes that people are, like, really loyal, and it’s like, I want to do that.

“No matter what I do or accomplish in this life or whatever, I’m never going to get everything I want.”

Reflecting on the costume blunder during the “SNL” performance, Lil Nas refused to let the hiccup ruin his mojo.

“‘Don’t let this one disappointment ruin everything! Be grateful, Lil Nas X!'” he told himself. “‘Be here and now!'”

Lil Nas is expected to release his debut studio album Montero this summer.

“Saturday Night Live” airs 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.