Taron Egerton is replacing Robert Pattinson in Claire Denis’ romantic drama thriller “Stars at Noon”.

The upcoming flick, which is based on the 1980s Denis Johnson novel of the same name, “is set in Nicaragua amid a period of violence and political turmoil.

“Egerton will play an employee of a shady British oil company who becomes entangled with a struggling female reporter, played by Margaret Qualley, whom he meets in the bar of a faded luxury hotel,” the Hollywood Reporter writes.

Pattinson had to pull out of the film due to “conflicting shooting commitments.”

Like Pattinson, Egerton likes to keep his private life private.

He previously told GQ Hype that he enjoyed all the attention and success in 2019 that came with playing Elton John in “Rocketman” but he was happy to take a step away from Hollywood and head home to Wales.

“It has felt like a nice antidote,” he shared. “As much as I enjoyed last year, with all the craziness, it’s nice to step away from the limelight. I’ve enjoyed being in my hometown. I feel like a member of a community.

“‘Rocketman’ was very exciting. I met Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt. But it’s good to get back to reality. I like being down the road from my mum. I like being down the road from my little sisters. It’s very important for my sanity. I love Hollywood, but I like to withdraw back to something that feels more normal.”