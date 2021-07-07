It’s been almost 20 years since the premiere of “Sweet Home Alabama” and fans are still waiting for a sequel. And so is Josh Lucas.

The actor, who starred as the lovable Jake Perry in the 2002 rom-com next to Reese Witherspoon, joined SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight” with Jessica Shaw to promote his new movie “The Forever Purge” and revealed he’d “love” to reprise his role.

RELATED: Josh Lucas Reveals He’s Moved His Family To Bali For An Educational Opportunity

While Lucas is down for a sequel, he says he just needs to get Witherspoon on board.

“Look, I would love to do the sequel. The issue is Reese’s [Witherspoon] got a book club,” he said. “And I’m saying that like laughingly, but Reese is, you know, I’ve heard like, ‘Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.’ You know, she’s a mogul.”

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Shares Adorable Photo Of Her And Her Boyfriend — See Mom’s Cute Response

Adding, “And back when I was doing ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ I, for some reason, remember telling the director or somebody speaking about her, but I said, ‘I bet this woman ends up running a movie studio one day.’ And she’s even beyond that at this point. I mean, you know, she’s, she’s her own version of Oprah Winfrey now, right? I mean, she’s, she’s as, and it’s extraordinary and not surprising either, at all.”

Lucas finished with one final plea, “Reese, c’mon, let’s go do it.”

“Sweet Home Alabama” co-starred Lucas and Witherspoon alongside Patrick Dempsey, Candice Bergen, Jean Smart and more.