Robert Downey Sr., father of Robert Downey Jr., has died at age 85.

Downey Sr., who had been battling Parkinson’s disease for more than five years, died in his sleep Wednesday morning at his New York City home, his wife Rosemary Rogers told the New York Daily News.

Rogers was at home with Downey Sr. when he passed away.

Downey Jr. paid tribute to his father on Instagram, writing: “RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021… Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s… he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout… According to my stepmom’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.

“Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

The filmmaker and actor was best known for roles in movies such as “Boogie Nights”, “Magnolia” and “To Live and Die in L.A.”.

He also directed films like “Balls Bluff” (1961), “Babo 73” (1964), “Chafed Elbows” (1966), “No More Excuses” (1968) and “Putney Swope” (1969).

Downey Sr.’s final directorial work came in 2005 with the documentary “Rittenhouse Square”.

He shares Downey Jr. and Allyson Downey with his first wife Elsie Ford, whom he was married to from 1962-1978.

He was then married to Laura Ernst from 1991 until her death in 1994, before marrying Rosemary Rogers in 1998.