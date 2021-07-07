Richard Donner is being remembered for the good he did.

The film director passed away this week at the age of 91, and speaking to Variety, “The Goonies” actor Jeff Cohen shares the touching story of how Donner changed his life.

RELATED: ‘The Goonies’, ‘Lethal Weapon’ Director Richard Donner Dead At 91

Cohen, who played Chunk in the children’s adventure film, reveals that the director and his with Lauren Shuler Donner paid for his college tuition.

“The story is when my acting career started to peter out, I still loved show business, and Dick let me be a production assistant for him. I worked for him at Warner Bros,” the actor explained. “When I was applying to college, I said, ‘hey Dick, can you write me a letter of recommendation for college?’ And he said, ‘sure kid.’

“He asked me to put some notes together to give him an indication of what he should say. In the note to him, I told him about my life and some of the struggles that I went through as a kid — my father not being there and other issues that I dealt with,” Cohen continued. “And he called me on the phone and instead of merely writing a letter of recommendation to college, he told me that he and Lauren had read my letter and they were going to pay for my college.”

RELATED: ‘Goonies’ Cast Set For Another Virtual Reunion

The actor recalled, “I was absolutely flabbergasted. I was shocked. I had to sit down, because, for me, paying for college was going to be a problem. That changed my life. Not only economically, but it showed that Dick and Lauren believed in me. They believed in me. They thought I could do something. They thought I could make something of myself. That is Dick Donner — being kind, being empathetic, and not because he wanted anything in return.”

Cohen added at the end, “I love him and I miss him already. The world is a darker place without him in it, but his amazing films and his good works as a human being will live on.”