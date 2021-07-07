Old school dating! Peacock is bringing all the charm and sophistication of early 1800s England to the reality TV landscape.

The streaming platform announced their new dating series, “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance”, on Wednesday. Seemingly inspired by dramas like “Bridgerton”, this Regency-style reality series will see one woman taking on the role of heroine as charming men vie for her affections.

“Peacock has announced that it will embark on a venture in romance this social season,” read the network’s announcement, released in the style of a Lady Whistledown-like formal missive on decorative, peacock-emblazoned stationary.

“An as-yet-unknown heroine search for love will be chosen to be part of a ground breaking social experiment to find her faithful duke,” the announcement explained. “Hopeful suitors are invited to a land fit for a princess, with the prospect that one will earn the admiration of our fair maiden.”

The announcement added that, “With the help of her court, our heroine will determine who most deserves to vie for her heart.”

Hear ye, hear ye… Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance is coming soon to Peacock.