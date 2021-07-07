Megan Fox is protecting her children from bullies at all costs.

The actress, 35, who covers InStyle magazine’s August issue, discusses keeping her three sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, away from school bullies and the “mean, awful people and cruel people” online.

Fox and Green share sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4.

About Noah, she says, “I don’t want him to ever have to read that s**t because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses.'”

Photo: InStyle

Fox has previously gushed about her son and his love of fashion on a 2019 episode of Global’s “The Talk”, “Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses sometimes. And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink,'” she explained at the time. “So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.”

Fox is also ignoring the online chatter regarding her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, 31.

Photo: InStyle

“You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35,” she said of the musician. “Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f**k yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

Fox and MGK met on the set of “Midnight In The Switchgrass” in March 2020.