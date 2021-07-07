Jada Pinkett Smith spoke candidly about her struggle with addiction on Wednesday’s “Red Table Talk”.

The actress admitted her “cocktail” of choice was alcohol, ecstasy, and weed, and revealed how one “eye-opening” incident on the set of 1996’s “The Nutty Professor” led her to quit once and for all.

“I went to work high and it was a bad batch of ecstasy,” she recalled, “and I passed out and I told everybody that I must have had old medication in a vitamin bottle. But I’ll tell you what I did, though. I got my a** together and got on that set. That was the last time.”

“I think back on my life, like, I am a walking miracle, no doubt about it,” Smith shared. “People will not believe.”

She admitted red wine was “like Kool-Aid” to her and she saw it as being healthier because that’s how it’s reported in the media.

Smith said, “Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water. Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having me a little ball.”

“I wasn’t doing things that I thought were addictive,” she continued, “but I would do those three together, that was my cocktail. Your threshold becomes so high, that what it takes for you to get to the place you need to get to, it’ll take me two bottles to get to… OK, if I do ecstasy, weed, and alcohol at the same time I’m gonna get there faster and I can keep the high going.”

Pinkett Smith explained how she was a “binger.”

“When it’s time to go, we gonna go,” she said. “So I wasn’t the type of person who was drinking every day, I was, like, a weekend party girl. Thursday to Monday morning, I would go.”

Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, who struggled with heroin addiction, also warned Willow Smith, 20, about the dangers of smoking weed.

Willow admitted it was important to her to stop smoking for at least two months out of the year and she’s been doing that for four years.

Her mom insisted, “I think the day that you decide to do it altogether will be a very happy day for me.”