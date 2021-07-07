“History in the making.”

On Wednesday, Hulu debuted the trailer for the new documentary series “McCartney 3,2,1”, featuring former Beatle Paul McCartney and legendary producer Rick Rubin.

“Paul McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with the Beatles, the emblematic ’70s arena rock of Wings, and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist,” the official description reads.

“In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.”

The trailer reveals some of the compelling moments from McCartney and Rubin’s conversation, including the Beatle’s memories of John Lennon.

“At the time I was just working with this bloke, John,” McCartney says. “Now I look back and I was working John Lennon.”

He also says of the music of the time, “We were writing songs that were memorable because we had to remember them.”

“McCartney 3,2,1” premieres July 16.