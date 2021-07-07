Juvenile and Mannie Fresh advocate for COVID-19 vaccinations the best way they know how.

Juvenile and Fresh updated their iconic song “Back That Azz Up” (or “Back That Thang Up” for more radio-friendly listeners) to help raise awareness for COVID-19 vaccinations. The new anthem, appropriately titled “Vax That Thang Up” features updated lyrics and Mia X stepping in for Lil Wayne.

“I know you can’t stand it, no holding hands, chick, but when we get the shot, we’re gonna be romancing,” Fresh raps.

The updated track and music video were produced in collaboration with BLK, “the largest dating app for Black singles.”

“Black adults under the age of 40 are the most likely group to avoid the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the U.S. Census Bureau,” BLK Dating writes in the video’s description. “Distrust of doctors and government, less access to vaccination centers, and online misinformation each play a role. We hope this video is both entertaining and actionable.”