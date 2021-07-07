A love triangle may have played out on-screen during season one of “The O.C.”, but according to Rachel Bilson, there was “tension” off-screen too.

The actress, 39, who starred as Summer Roberts on the beloved teen drama, chatted about that tension between herself and co-stars Samaire Armstrong and Adam Brody during the latest episode of her “Welcome to the OC, Bitches!” podcast.

Fans of the series recall the season one drama between Summer, Brody’s Seth Cohen and Armstrong’s Anna and while discussing the 11th episode, “The Homecoming”, one scene really brought back some memories for Bilson.

“When Seth is in the bedroom with Anna and she goes to kiss him, I see Samaire like slip tongue,” she said. “I get transported back to 18 years ago and I get a little jealous.”

She added, “It was like the real-life triangle playing out as I’m watching it.”

And since Bilson and Brody dated on and off during their four-season run on “The O.C.”, the “To-Do List” alum explained, “I feel like it definitely played out a little bit in real life for a minute… even though not really really, but I remember the tension with Samaire and I like a little bit.”

“The O.C.” ran for four seasons between 2003 and 2007.