Not all pregnancies are easy.

On the new episode of the “WHOA That’s Good” podcast, former “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson shares the birth story of her daughter Honey.

RELATED: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized After Dog Bite

As Robertson reveals, when she was giving birth, her baby girl got “stuck” during the delivery.

“All of a sudden I was pushed down on the bed, they pushed my mom, [Korie Robertson], out of the way and every nurse in the room was just over me, and they were pulling my legs and pushing my stomach as hard as they could,” she said. “I thought they cut me open because of how painful it was when they pressed on my stomach. Now I know they were pressing my pelvis bone to get her out because what happened was Honey got stuck. Her shoulder got stuck.”

Robertson continued, “In that moment, every second counts and they couldn’t get her out for two minutes and 10 seconds. I knew something was wrong because of the pain, and the doctor [had] just told me, ‘Next push, she’s here.'”

“The nurses said she really should not have been breathing on her own. They were about to take her to the NICU,” she went on. “Her shoulder wasn’t even broken, and they tried to break it to get her out. It was supposed to be, but it wasn’t.”

RELATED: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Bella Robertson Marries Jacob Mayo

The TV personality said that the team of nurses were worried that Honey’s shoulder would be dislocated during the delivery, but added that everything turned out fine.

“It wasn’t even dislocated,” Robertson said. “They had three doctors check her shoulder because they were in disbelief. She never had to have any other care because she was so strong.”

Robertson and her husband Christian Huff were married on Nov. 25, 2019 and welcomed Honey in May of this year.