Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, is seeking new representation for the pop superstar.

Lynne has requested for Britney to be granted permission to hire her own private legal counsel one day after Spears’ longtime court-appointed attorney submitted his resignations from the long-running conservatorship battle.

“Petitioner Lynne Spears, interested party and mother of the Conservatee, hereby petitions this Court to listen to the wishes of her daughter, and as a first step, respectfully requests an Order granting permission to the Conservatee to hire her own private legal counsel, or, in the alternative, an Order appointing a private attorney of Conservatee’s choosing,” says the filing in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday from Lynne’s legal team, per Deadline.

“Appointment of independent counsel is mandatory at this juncture,” asserts Lynne Spears’ request of Judge Brenda Penny.

Lynne praised Britney for “baring her heart to the Court in an impassioned plea to be heard.”

“It is beyond dispute that this is a unique conservatorship,’ Lynne argued in the petition. “In the original Petition for Appointment of a Temporary Conservator of the Person, Conservatee’s given address was the UCLA Medical Center,” she adds. That was over thirteen years ago. Now, and for the past many years, Conservatee is able to care for her person and in fact has, inside of the parameters of this conservatorship, earned literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity.”

“Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to ‘not have the capacity to retain counsel,’” Lynne Spears noted.