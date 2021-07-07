Halsey has a surprise for fans, a fourth album.

The singer, 26, took to social media on Wednesday to announce her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, will be released later this summer. Halsey also revealed the powerful cover.

RELATED: Halsey Donates $100,000, Announces ‘Universal’ Baby Shower To Help Raise Money For Struggling Soon-To-Be Parents

For the cover photo, Halsey, who is currently expecting their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, sits on a golden throne with a crown atop their head, baring their breast while holding a baby.

“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @halsey/Instagram

RELATED: Halsey Reveals Her Pregnancy Was 100 Per Cent Planned

“My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being,” they added.

Halsey also shared a 13-minute video to accompany the announcement.

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power drops Aug. 27.