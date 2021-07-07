The dozens of women to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct are understandably outraged by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to overturn his conviction for sexual assault.

Eight of those accusers are sharing their feelings on Cosby being freed from prison in an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Kate Snow to air Wednesday night.

“When I was called, and found out that he was getting out of prison, I mean, I was so stunned, I just couldn’t even think straight,” says accuser Victoria Valentino.

“And as the day went on, and I had to continue talking about it to the media, the anger just kept growing and growing and growing. And by the end of the day, I was just livid, just livid,” she contines.

“I’m angry at the legal system,” she adds. “Because they threw us really under the bus.”

TONIGHT on @NBCNightlyNews: @tvkatesnow speaks exclusively with several of Bill Cosby's accusers about his release from prison last week and the future of the Me Too movement.

As fellow accuser Janice Baker-Kinney points out, the decision to overturn Cosby’s conviction has only made the women even more committed to seeing justice served.

“It’s really lit this fire under us,” she explained. “These women that are all speaking tonight, we’re all angry now. You know, I think many of us have processed what has happened, and now are angry about it and it’s only going to reignite our passions for supporting others in the same position.”

Asked if they regret testifying against Cosby, Lise-Lotte Lublin declared, “Absolutely not. I would go back and do it again and I would do it for anybody who came up at this point. And you know, if there was a new case with someone else, I would testify again. I don’t, I don’t feel like I have been, you know, set back to day one because this man has spent two years and nine months in jail. This man has lost his entire reputation. He’s lost every bit of credibility that he’s ever had. And anyone with some real sense ability knows that this man has done this and that he would probably do it again.”

“It was worth it for me, because my story needed to be told,” said Barbara Bowman. “And I needed to support the other women that up to the point when this all came public. I think most of us were too afraid to talk and it took it took all of the efforts for us to have a voice and then to spread that energy and empowerment to other women and men and children out in the world who are experiencing same or similar circumstances.”

The full interview will air during Wednesday’s edition of “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt”.