Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ariana Grande sets the stage in the latest edition of her live performance series with Vevo.

The singer brings in Ty Dolla $ign to perform their duet “Safety Net” live from a grassy set that looks like something out of a movie for the new episode.

The “Safety Net” performance, which follows Grande’s Vevo collab debut with track “POV”, sees the superstar in killer leather pants, a crop top and long purple gloves.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Teams Up With Better Help And Donates $1M Worth Of Free Therapy

RELATED: Beyoncé Celebrates Ariana Grande’s Birthday With Throwback Picture

“POV”, which has already gathered over 14 million views, saw Grande in the same field of flowers.

Both tracks are from the “Sam & Cat” alum’s latest album, Positions.

Grande previously teamed up with Vevo for performances of her hit tracks “Dangerous Woman”, “Be Alright”, “Leave Me Lonely”, “Greedy” and “Into You”.