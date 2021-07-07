Kendra Wilkinson is trying her hand at real estate.

The newly announced reality series, “Kendra Sells Hollywood”, follows former Playboy bunny, 36, as she joins the high-profile team at Douglas Elliman to sell mansions in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Crystal Hefner Sides With Kendra Wilkinson In ‘Girls Next Door’ Feud

Discovery+ will document the six-part series, detailing her experience as a first-time agent.

“I’ve been on TV, on magazine covers and shared all of the ups and downs of my personal life with my fans,” Wilkinson said of the upcoming series in a press release. “Now people can follow along on my newest adventure as a real estate agent. This ‘girl next door’ is ready to compete with the big guns!”

Just last year, Wilkinson shared the news that she passed the real estate exam, a project she had been working on during quarantine.

RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson Shows PDA With ‘Bachelorette’ Star Chad Johnson

“What I’ve been working on during quarantine finally paid off by passing my California real estate exam on the first try,” she announced on Instagram at the time. “Was so nervous I couldn’t even sleep one minute but I did it and now I can breathe and celebrate my hard work.”

“Kendra Sells Hollywood” will start streaming on the streaming platform this fall.