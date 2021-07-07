Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (left), the Duke of Cambridge and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (centre)

The stakes were high when Prince William and the Danish Crown Prince couple Prince Frederick and Princess Mary met at London’s Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

The royals all got together to watch England v Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

The Danish royals, who have been touring Europe and the U.K., were joined by their oldest son Prince Christian, 15, for the exciting match.

RELATED: Prince William Had ITV Cut Out Footage From Harry And Meghan Doc

Prince William was at the game in his capacity as President of the Football Association. Kate Middleton had to stay home as she is self-isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Others at the match included Prime Minister Boris Johnson and David Beckham.

It was a close game with England taking the win 2-1.

RELATED: Prince William Hosts Royal Tea Party Solo As Wife Kate Middleton Self-Isolates Due To COVID Exposure

“What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England. The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome,” an excited Prince William tweeted as soon as the match was over. The Duke of Cambridge rarely personally tweets, with the exception of football.

What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England. The whole country will be behind you on Sunday #ItsComingHome — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 7, 2021

Earlier in the tournament Prince William and Kate brought their eldest child, Prince George, to watch England v Germany. Prince George looked a bit uncomfortable at first in his suit jacket and tie but quickly was smiling ear to ear as his team won.