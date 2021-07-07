Britney Spears’ co-conservator Jodi Montgomery says she’s been receiving an increased amount of death threats since the singer’s explosive testimony in June.

According to NBC, legal documents were filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming there has been “a marked increase in the number and severity of threatening posts” against Montgomery. Some threats include violence and even death.

The docs say Montgomery is asking the conservatorship to temporarily cover the costs of increased security measures, including 24-hour protection. She wants the extra protection until she can make “security improvements” at her residence and her office.

Montgomery and her lawyer claim Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of the estate, “has no objection to the expense in and of itself, but just does not want to authorize it himself without prior court approval.”

A security detail has been assigned to Montgomery’s home since June 30, just days after the singer testified in court, asking for the judge to remove her Montgomery and her father Jamie as co-conservators, which gives the pair full control over her financial and personal dealings.

However, on Tuesday, Montgomery claimed that she has “no plans to step down” and reported that Britney “asked” her to stay on. Bessemer Trust — which had served as co-conservator, managing the singer’s finances, her lawyer and manager have all resigned.

During her bombshell testimony, Spears, who has been under a legal conservatorship for 13 years, said her father, Jamie, is “abusive.”

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane and I’m depressed. I cry every day,” she said at the time. “It’s enough and it makes no sense at all… I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”