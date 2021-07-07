Angelina Jolie is requesting that the judge overseeing her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt remove ATROs (automatic temporary restraining order) that are preventing her from selling her property assets. The ATROs have been in place since September 2016, when she and Pitt filed for divorce.

According to the documents, Jolie is requesting the ATROs be lifted so she can move ahead with the sale of “wholly owned separate property membership interest in Nouvel, LLC. The respective separate property LLCs of the parties hold interests through a Luxembourg entity in a Chateau and winery business in France.”

Jolie’s court filing indicates that she no longer wants to be in business with Pitt, and doesn’t have the financial resources to buy out her interest in the winery. She has, however, found a buyer for her shares of the business, and is seeking to have the ATROs lifted as soon as possible because time “is of the essence because the buyer could pull out of the sale at anytime.”

According to her lawyers, however, Pitt’s legal team has been dragging their feet about this particular facet of the divorce, and is requesting a rapid resolution.

Pitt and Jolie split up in 2016 after two years of marriage, and nearly a decade together in total.