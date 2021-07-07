For Sharon Stone, age is nothing but a number when it comes to the people she spends her time with.

That is definitely the case when it comes to her relationship with RMR, with Page Six reporting that the “Basic Instinct” star and the balaclava-wearing rapper have been spotted on multiple occasions all over Los Angeles this summer; last week alone, the pair were seen dancing at L.A. hotspots Delilah and the Highlight Room.

As a result, rumours have been swirling that Stone, 63, and the 25-year-old rapper are dating.

“She’s definitely having a hot girl summer,” a source told Page Six. “They were together hanging out with Drake’s PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles.

Added the source: “They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there.”

According to the source, RMR, “respects her and thinks she’s cool as f**k.”

The source added: “They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out. They’re having a great time together. They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship.”

Stone hasn’t been shy about their relationship; in one of his recent Instagram posts, RMR announced his upcoming tour of the U.S. and Canada, with Stone responding in a comment comprised of several clapping emojis.

According to Page Six, a rep for RMR didn’t respond to a request for comment; Stone, however, did respond, telling the outlet, “No comment.”