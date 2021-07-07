Saweetie is opening up about working with Dr. Luke.

The producer is controversial and accused of rape by Kesha, which he has denied.

Saweetie was asked by Vulture about working with Dr. Luke on her song “Best Friend” which featured Doja Cat as well as “Tap In”.

When the two first worked together, Saweetie said the allegations were only brought to her attention after “Tap In” was recorded. Yet, the artist teamed up with him again for “Best Friend”

“When I was put in the position to work with him, it was a bundle deal. I had those songs for over two years. So what do you think? Do I compromise my artistry, do I keep them in the vault, or do I release them?” she said.

According to the journalist, Saweetie first took “a long pause, then a clarification of sorts.”

She was also asked if she would work with Dr. Luke again.

“What do you think?” she Saweetie responded. “I think you have a good sense of my character by now…hopefully, we keep ourselves out of any controversial situation in the future.”