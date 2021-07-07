Dove Cameron is giving fans an update on the highly anticipated “Powerpuff Girls” live-action series.

The CW show is currently being reworked and the pilot being reshot, but Cameron has reassured it “is not abnormal whatsoever.”

In an interview with E! News, Cameron continued to explain that her Disney Channel show “Liv and Maddie” was “an entirely different show” when they filmed the first pilot.

Cameron said she knows there are “rumours flying around” but clarified “truly nothing went wrong.”

“We shot an entire pilot. It’s pretty great. We like it. We think we can do better and we have the time and we’re going to go back and get it pitch perfect so that, by the time we actually go to series, we’re shooting something and working off of something that we can hopefully work off of for years,” she said.

Cameron had high praise for the show that also stars Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault.

“I think because there’s so much attention on [‘Powerpuff Girls’], because of…how beloved the franchise is, people are kind of like looking for something crazy to happen when, like, nothing crazy happened,” Cameron added. “It’s just tonally, it’s something that you really have to get right.

For now, Cameron can be seen on the new musical comedy ” Schmigadoon!” dropping on Apple TV+ July 16.