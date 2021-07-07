While fans of “Shazam” are anticipating Zachary Levi reprising his big-screen superhero in the upcoming sequel, prior to that he’ll be seen as different type of hero when he plays NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner in “American Underdog”.

The upcoming biopic, according to its official synopsis, “chronicles the incredible true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to become a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. The film chronicles Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player, and when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife, Brenda (Anna Paquin) and the encouragement of his family that Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is inside. American Underdog is an inspirational story that demonstrates that anything is possible when you have faith, family and determination.

RELATED: Zachary Levi Shares First Look At New Costume For ‘Shazam’ Sequel: ‘New Suit. Who Dis?’

“When I was a kid watching Kurt Warner play football, everybody knew the story,” says Levi in a behind-the-scenes featurette about the film.

“I’ve had so many people tell me ‘your story is made for Hollywood. It’s made for the big screen,'” says Warner, who’s a producer on the project. “Everybody has their challenges, their struggles, as they’re trying to chase their dream. And my story encourages people that you can actually get there.”

“It really gives people hope,” adds Paquin, who portrays Warner’s wife Brenda (who’s also a producer). “He’s come from nothing. He’s tried, he’s failed. He’s picked himself back up again and eventually he actually does succeed at getting his dream.”

RELATED: Zachary Levi Doesn’t Think He’d Be The ‘Obvious Choice’ For A Live-Action ‘Tangled’

“American Underdog” is slated to premiere in December.