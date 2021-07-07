“Parasite” swept the 2020 award season, winning the Palm D’Or at Cannes, the best ensemble honours at the SAG Awards and the Oscar for Best Picture.

Now that “Parasite” is being developed as a new TV series by writer-director Adam McKay (“Vice”, “The Big Short”), director Bong Joon-ho told IndieWire he has high hopes for the series, which won’t be a remake but a new story set within the world established in the movie.

“‘Parasite’ is a film on wealthy and poor families, and that is a problem everywhere,” Bong said. “[The television series] will be something of great genius, I hope. I worked with Adam McKay and he’s figuring out the scenario. We’re going to do it in the United States.”

While the “Parasite” series will be an American production, the director thinks the story is one that will transcend borders.

“The subject continues to have resonance in France and elsewhere,” Bong continued. “Many of [us] would like to be rich, but I think in all of us there is a fear of becoming poor. I’m involved in the HBO adaptation [of ‘Parasite’]. It will be a black comedy. I’m working in close cooperation with screenwriter McKay. This time I’m giving my input as a producer.”

Bong said he never expected that “Parasite” would become such a global powerhouse. The film would follow its historic Palme d’Or win at Cannes with more history-making wins at the Oscars, where it became the first foreign-language movie to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

“I had no idea that ‘Parasite’ would be a such a global hit. Its success was far beyond my expectations. Though I made it in exactly the same way as normal,” Bong said. “And I remain unchanged by it. I mean, look at me, I’m exactly the same.”