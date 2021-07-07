Click to share this via email

Adele is ready to watch England’s soccer team head to the 2020 Euro Finals — even if it took awhile.

On Tuesday, the “Hello” singer shared a video of her over-the-top reaction while watching England’s Harry Kane score the winning goal in the team’s match against Denmark, sending England to the finals.

As soon as the ball goes into the goal, Adele can be seen jumping up and down as she screams and cheers.

“ITS BLOODY COMING HOME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿” she wrote in the caption.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic led the 2020 Euro Finals to be postponed last year, which is why they are now being held in 2021.

England will taking on Italy in the 2020 Euro Finals, set to take place on Sunday, July 11.