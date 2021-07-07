Click to share this via email

Naomi Watts is saying a sad goodbye to Bob, her canine companion of 20 years.

On Wednesday, the Australian actress shared a photo of her late pet, along with a touching tribute.

“My Darling Bob. What an honour to have had you in our lives,” she wrote in the caption.

“You’ll be living on in my heart and soul forever. Rest In Peace. 20 years of love. Godspeed! 😥💔,” she added, including the hashtags #legend and #wingman.

Watts’ post was met with sympathy from a number of her celebrity friends, with Chelsea Handler, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sharon Stone, her “Twin Peaks” co-star Kyle Maclachlan, “Succession” star Sarah Snook and others sharing their condolences in comments.