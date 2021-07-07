Most parents would probably express alarm if their teenage daughter was dating a father of three who was nearly two decades her senior.

Harry Hamlin, however, is not one of those parents.

The “Mad Men” actor demonstrated that during the July 7 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as he and wife Lisa Rinna discussed their 19-year-old daughter Amelia’s romance with “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Scott Disick, 38, while having dinner with some of Rinna’s fellow Housewives.

“How do you feel? Just tell them,” Rinna told her husband, encouraging him to share his feelings.

“My feelings about it, I must confess, the issue that’s the most enduring is the age difference, which to me is old,” Hamlin admitted, as reported by E! News.

However, Hamlin admitted he brings a unique perspective, given that he once dated actress Ursula Andress, with whom he shares son Dmitri. At the time, Andress was in her mid-40s while he was in his late 20s.

“But then again, every time I think about it I think about myself and Ursula Andress and I was 14 years younger than she when we had Dmitri,” he explained. “So I can’t really complain, right?”

Rinna, however, was far less sanguine. “Last f**king week the tabloids had them engaged,” she complained. “Really?! My mom saw it at the market and called me and said, ‘Is this true?!’ I’m like, mom, no. But that’s what we’re dealing with.”

In a previous episode, Rinna revealed that she experienced a “what the f**k moment” when she first learned of her daughter’s relationship. “She’s 19 and he’s 37 with three kids,” she scoffed.