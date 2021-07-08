Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets actors William Roache, fourth right, Barbara Knox, third right, Sue Nicholls and Helen Worth, right, during a visit to the set of "Coronation Street" in Manchester, England.

The Queen paid a visit to the set of one of the U.K.’s biggest soaps on Thursday.

It’s been almost 40 years since Her Majesty opened the new “Coronation Street” set at Granada Studios in Manchester back in 1982, and she headed back to the famous cobbles this week, this time at MediaCity U.K. in Salford, to meet long-serving cast members.

The Queen also popped into the soap’s famous Rovers Return pub after being seen chatting to people along the red carpet that was laid out for her.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of “Coronation Street” in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell/CP Images)

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II visits the set of “Coronation Street” in Manchester, England, Thursday July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell/CP Images)

RELATED: Here’s A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The Queen’s Favourite British Soap

The likes of William Roache, 89, who plays Ken Barlow and Barbara Knox, 87, aka. Rita Tanner, who have starred on the soap for years, were seen waiting outside the pub in the fictional town of Weatherfield.

They’ve got a very special line up outside the Rovers Return … 🍺 pic.twitter.com/5wBOxtUGB4 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 8, 2021

The Queen’s come for a walk down the cobbles @itvcorrie pic.twitter.com/DRU1wcnPPr — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 8, 2021

Coronation Street is a favourite among the royal family, with Prince Philip joining the Queen for her previous visit to the set.

RELATED: Queen Awards U.K. Health Service The Country’s Highest Honour On Its 73rd Anniversary

Prince Charles and Camilla have also visited, with Charles even making a brief cameo appearance in the show as himself in December 2000, marking its 40th anniversary.

The Queen Mother was said to have been a regular viewer, as well.

Her Majesty said how “remarkable” it was that bosses could pick up the set and move it from one Manchester location to another, with her also talking to some of the actors about the “troublesome” storylines in the soap.

The Queen is off to the Rovers Return inside the studio complex (secret fact: it’s not behind the facade in the Street) @itvcorrie @ITV pic.twitter.com/RpetCiz83o — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 8, 2021

Talking to some of the actors about the “troublesome” story lines in @itvcorrie, the Queen said: “Well life is a trouble”. @ITV pic.twitter.com/XOLaGA2wF5 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the Queen’s 1982 visit to the set: