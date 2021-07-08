Colin Farrell got emotional as he discussed the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles while speaking to guest-host Wanda Sykes on Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The actor spoke to Sykes about his new show “The North Water”, as well as filming “Batman” in London, U.K., before talk turned to the effects of the pandemic.

“The homelessness here. It’s pretty tough to see,” Farrell, who has previously worked with an organization called Homeless World Cup Foundation, started to tear up.

“It’s pretty tough to see. I don’t get it. Am I doing anything about it right now? No. I’d like to think about doing something about it. I don’t understand how so many people can be on the street.

“I say that knowing full well how fortunate I am,” he added.

“I live in a nice house, I have a very safe existence. But I don’t get it, I don’t get it.”

In a June 2020 report, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said there were 66,436 people in Los Angeles County experiencing homelessness. That number is thought to have risen dramatically during the pandemic.

During Farrell’s interview, he also explained how he hadn’t been home to Ireland for a while due to the COVID-19 crisis but was planning to head back there soon.

