Regina Hall is happy to be getting older.

On Thursday, the “Nine Perfect Strangers” star appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, guest-hosted by tWitch.

During the interview, Hall talks about recently having turned 50, joking, “You’re either gonna get older every year, or you’re gonna die, so I’m happy to be alive.

“And I do think it’s beautiful to age… but the number…”

tWitch then shared the funny video Hall made to celebrate turning 50, in which she sings, “The b***h is old today.”

Hall also talks about “Nine Perfect Strangers”, her new show, which she shot in Australia, where it was “so beautiful, I thought it was CGI.”

She also says, “We saw a koala in a tree,” and shares the piece of trivia that koalas have chlamydia. “The whole lot of them.”

Also on the show, Hall plays a game of “5 Second Rule” with tWitch, in which they each have to name five things based on a prompt in just five seconds.

They quickly cover everything from morning routines, what tWitch’s kids make fun of him for, and Hall’s favourite body parts on a man.