BTS showcase their love of fashion in a new video.

The K-pop superstars, who were announced as Louis Vuitton house ambassadors back in April, starred in an epic presentation for the brand’s 34 new designs expanding on the Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 collection.

The group teamed up with Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Vuitton’s menswear collection, for the fashion film, which premiered Wednesday and now has almost four million views.

The presentation marks BTS’s first big project for the brand, with Jin, Suga, j-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V each donning a never-before-seen look designed by Abloh.

The event took place at Art Bunker B39, an art and culture space just outside Seoul. The illuminated indoor skyscraper and seemingly endless amount of staircases added a whole new level to your usual runway show.

A caption on the Vuitton YouTube page read, “Aiming to redefine how our minds identify archetypical wardrobes which are tied to societal presumptions, the collection re-appropriates the normal through extreme elevation.

“For the first time, house ambassadors and pop icons BTS partake in the show, adding an extra dimension to the presentation.”

See more in the clip above.