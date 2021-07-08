Mark Consuelos could stand to take some photography lessons.

In a post on Instagram, Kelly Ripa called out her husband for his lack of talent with a camera.

Ripa shared two photos from their family’s trip to Alberobello in Italy. In the first, which she snapped, her husband poses with their sons on a street at night, all well-lit.

In the second photo, which was taken by Consuelos, Ripa is seen standing on the same street with her sons, only it’s difficult to make them out because they’re shrouded in darkness.

Many commenters laughed, including Mindy Kaling, who responded with a laughing emoji.

Ripa has shared a number of photos from the family’s trip to Italy and Greece, which is in fact a COVID-delayed graduation trip for her oldest son and niece.