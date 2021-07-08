Megan Thee Stallion has better things to do than go back and forth on social media.

Megan, 26, has taken multiple absences from social media, particularly Twitter, in the past. When asked about her social media hiatuses, the “Body” rapper explained that the site just isn’t the environment for her.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Helps Cover Late Fan’s Memorial Costs

I’m not ignoring y’all I just really be having to stay off this app sometimes lol https://t.co/Y9EJ6fIMnJ — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 6, 2021

“I’m not ignoring y’all I just really be having to stay off this app,” Megan wrote. “Like people lie on this app and believe they own lie so hard they argue for a week straight.”

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper did not point to any one Twitter experience. She has had public disputes on the platform, however, including one with frequent collaborator DaBaby.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Performs ‘Thot S**t’ At BET Awards For First Time

Like people lie on this app and believe they own lie so hard they argue for a week straight under a thread… https://t.co/AYiG6hHtDd — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) July 6, 2021

Megan released her debut studio album Good News in 2020 and is currently working on her sophomore project. She released seven singles this year, including the charting track “Thot S**t”.