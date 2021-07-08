Disney welcomes you to a magical town in Colombia in the new trailer for “Encanto”.

Walt Disney Animation Studios released a new trailer for its latest animated movie, featuring music composed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The main character Mirabel, the only magicless child in the Madrigal family, is voiced by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Stephanie Beatriz.

“Encanto” — Photo: 2021 Disney

“Mirabel is a really funny, loving character who also deeply yearns for something more,” Beatriz said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “She’s also not afraid to stand up for what she knows is right — something I love and relate to very much. I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and playing this role fills me with immense pride.”

"As a Disney kid, I'd burn through my VHS tapes and adored every single magical story that the world of Disney introduced me to," she continued. "I learned in those stories that anything is possible, especially if you believe in magic and the goodness rooted deep inside us all." Miranda compared working on "Moana" with this new project.

“It’s been so exciting because with ‘Moana’ it was the joy of my life, but I was the last guy hired. And with this, I’ve been in on the ground floor,” Miranda previously told EW. “To be in on the development of an original Disney musical is such a thrill.”

“Encanto” premieres November 24 in theatres.