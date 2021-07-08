Click to share this via email

Sometimes past relationships come back to haunt us.

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for the new romantic comedy “Resort to Love”, starring Christina Milian.

Photo: David Bloomer/ NETFLIX © 2020

“Aspiring pop star Erica (Milian) ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown,” the official description reads.

“She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah) despite his brother Caleb’s (Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love.”

Photo: David Bloomer/ NETFLIX © 2020

The trailer shows off the movie’s sunny setting of Mauritius and all the hijinks and romance.

Tymberlee Hill, Alexander Hodge, Christiani Pitts, and Karen Obilom also star in the movie.

“Resort to Love” hits Netflix on July 29.