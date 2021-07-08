Julia Quinn has suffered an unimaginable loss.

In a post on Facebook, the Bridgerton author shared the devastating news that her father Steve Cotler and sister Violet Charles both died in a terrible car crash.

RELATED: ‘The Goonies’, ‘Lethal Weapon’ Director Richard Donner Dead At 91

“I have lost my father and my sister. Because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway. Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood-alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit,” Quinn wrote.

“I have lost my father, and I don’t have my sister with whom to grieve,” she continued. “I have lost my [sister], with whom I had just finished writing a graphic novel. It was dedicated to our father.”

RELATED: Boston Bruins Star David Pastrnak Reveals His 6-Day-Old Baby Son Has Died In Heartbreaking Post

Quinn also shared an obituary for her father, which read, “Steve attended Harvard College and Harvard Business School and worked for many years in the corporate world. But his true passion was writing. He spent many years as a screenwriter before discovering what his family knew all along: his heart had never lost the spark of an 11-year-old boy. He wrote the celebrated Cheesie Mack series for middle-grade readers and made hundreds of school visits around the country, bringing his irrepressible spirit to thousands of children.”

The author also received an outpouring of condolences from friends and fans on social media.