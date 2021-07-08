Click to share this via email

Bella Hadid appears to be having brushes with love.

Hadid, 24, posted a fun compilation of photos and videos to Instagram Thursday. The post included a shot from the stylist’s chair, pyjama shots, a twerking video, and a photo of her embracing whom fans believe to be Marc Kalman.

“Time of my life,” the supermodel captioned the post. “Healthy. Working and loved.”

Hadid and Kalman were spotted together in June, fuelling romance rumours.

Hadid previously dated Canadian singer-songwriter the Weeknd. Their romance sparked in early 2015; they dated sporadically until August 2019.