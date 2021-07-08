Apple TV+ just dropped the new trailer for “Mr. Corman”.

The teaser for the highly anticipated new comedy series from writer, director, and star Joseph Gordon-Levitt follows “the days and nights of Josh Corman (played by Gordon-Levitt), an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley.”

A synopsis continues, “His ex-fiancée Megan has moved out, and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness, and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person.

“Darkly funny, oddly beautiful, and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings: rich with good intentions, poor with student loans, and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.”

“Mr. Corman” also stars Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic), Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez.

The eagerly anticipated series marks a return to TV for Gordon-Levitt, who grew up on the small screen with roles on multiple series, including the long-running NBC comedy “3rd Rock from the Sun”.

The first two episodes of the 10-episode first season will debut globally on Friday, August 6, 2021, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.