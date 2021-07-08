Click to share this via email

Shortly after coming out as queer, Emma Corrin is updating their gender pronouns.

“The Crown” star, 25, took to Instagram this week to share some stunning black-and-white photos, posing with their chest bound in boxing hand wrap.

“Some time before I bought my first binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool,” they shared.

“It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it.”

Corrin later tagged their go-to chest binder, which is made by transgender-owned brand gc2b. Chest binders are commonly used by transgender and nonbinary people to help compress their chest and help treat gender dysphoria.

Fans also noticed Corrin had updated her gender pronouns to “she/they” on their Instagram profile; they have since been removed.

In April, the Golden Globe winner came out as queer in April, writing, “Ur fave queer bride.”