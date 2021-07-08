Scarlett Johansson has had a lot of time to nurture her own little Black Widow at home.

Johansson, 36, has spent plenty of quality time with her daughter Rose, 6, over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dropping by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday, the “Black Widow” star dished on parenthood.

“She shadows me, like, all the time, which is wonderful,” she told Clarkson. “And I know that it’s something that I’m sure in a few years she’s not going to want to have anything to do with me and I should soak it all up.

“But there’s definitely times where she’s on the other side of the bathroom door and I’m like, ‘Rose you gotta give me a minute! Everybody needs their time.'”

Johansson shares Rose with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. The two were married from 2014 to 2017. Johansson recently tied the knot with Global’s “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost in an intimate ceremony in October.

“Black Widow” premieres July 9.