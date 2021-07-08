Click to share this via email

The next movie from director Matthew Vaughn has assembled quite a cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, British pop star Dua Lipa has joined the ensemble cast of the spy thriller “Argylle”.

Lipa will star in the film alongside Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Based ont he novel of the same name by Ellie Conway, the film follows the world’s greatest spy, Argylle, on a globetrotting adventure.

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s,” Vaughn said. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

The film is also planned to be the first of a franchise with at least three films in mind.

Vaughn recently directed the prequel film “The King’s Man”, which is set to hit theatres in December.