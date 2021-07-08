Click to share this via email

Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste take couponing to a whole new level in the trailer for “Queenpins”.

The teaser for the upcoming flick sees Bell and Howell-Baptiste play two women who start an illegal coupon club scheme.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as JoJo Johnson and Kristen Bell as Connie Kaminski in “Queenpins”. Credit: Courtesy STXFilms

Kristen Bell as Connie Kaminski and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as JoJo Johnson in “Queenpins”. Credit: Courtesy STXFilms — STXfilms

A synopsis reads, “Inspired by a true story, ‘Queenpins’ is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Bell) and her best pal JoJo (Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon caper.

“After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers.

“On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly-minted ‘Queenpins’ of pink collar crime.”

Paul Walter Hauser as Ken Miller and Vince Vaughn as Simon Kilmurry in “Queenpins”. Credit: Courtesy STXFilms

The film also stars the likes of Joel McHale and Bebe Rexha.

“Queenpins” is set to be released in theatres September 10, 2021 and is coming soon to Paramount+.