Netflix is gearing up to release the highly anticipated action flick “Red Notice”.

The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, will drop on the streaming giant this fall and picks up after an Interpol-issued Red Notice goes out across the world, promoting a global hunt and capture of the world’s most wanted.

Johnson stars as the FBI’s top profiler who is on the hunt for Gadot and Reynolds as two rival criminals joining forces for a daring heist.

Johnson shared the news of “Red Notice”‘s release on Instagram, revealing, “This is my career first streaming film and I wanted to make it big and special for all the fans worldwide.”

He added, “This one’s for all of you and I’ll see you in November! 🥂”

“Red Notice” will hit Netflix on Nov. 12.